While surges of COVID-19 cases began in the north and south ends of Jefferson County, the virus is now about equally spread throughout, according to Public Health Department Supervisor Pam Hanna.
Contact tracing has allowed the Health Department to pinpoint where some of the cases originated, but in many instances, it is unknown, which indicates the virus has risen to the level of “community spread,” said Hanna at the Dec. 2 Health Board meeting.
Community spread means that public health officials are not able to clearly trace how and where an individual had become infected.
In November alone, there were 317 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in Jefferson County. The positivity rate for the county, from Nov. 12-25, was 29.4%, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. That means that nearly 30 percent of people tested during that period were positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department reported 53 new cases during the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 7, with one death, for a cumulative total of 567 since March.
During the Dec. 2 meeting, Jefferson County Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman complained about masks, hypocritical politicians, business restrictions and why the Health Department’s regular case updates do not contain more information — particularly as to why the location of infections are not included.
“Don’t people have a right to know this information?” he asked.
The reason generally given by the Health Department for not divulging more information about COVID-19 cases is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.
The law was designed, in part, to govern how personal medical information is maintained and protected.
In an email to the Monitor, Hanna said she’s discussed the logistics of providing geographical information related to COVID-19 cases with the county’s incident command and the public health officials and that it is being considered.
However, the reports will not release information by specific towns, she said.
“This would be a periodic report as we are not able to process that data on a daily basis due to time constraints,” said Hanna.
Hanna said the geographical regions would likely be north, central and south, similar to the areas already identified by the three districts used by the county Commission.
The department would not use zip codes because in a very small community, such as Basin and Cardwell, it could be used as an identifier, said Hanna, adding that the state uses similar thresholds when reporting COVID-19 cases in schools. If a school has less than 50 students, the state does not break it out by student or staff; and if it has less than 10 students, it does not identify the facility at all, she said.
COVID-19 vaccinator
Hanna also reported that Jefferson County has been accepted by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services as a COVID-19 vaccinator.
Currently, there is no vaccine yet available and Jefferson County is not guaranteed to receive it when it is, but the department has been entered into the state’s distribution system and a national database of approved COVID-19 vaccine providers, said Hanna.
As a result, the Jefferson County Public Health Department will be factored in the state’s allocation decisions, she said.
“We will be meeting regularly with DPHHS for updates and (Clinic Coordinator) Molly (Carey) and I will receive training prior to receiving the vaccine,” she said.
Rapid testing
School nurse Erin Ritchie reported that she is working with Jefferson County schools on obtaining rapid COVID-19 tests, the type that provides a result in 15 minutes.
The test is called BinaxNOW, an antigen test, and is licensed for testing within the first seven days of symptom onset, said Hanna.
This is a way to zero in faster on a COVID-19 positive individual, said Hanna.
Ritchie said the test would be used first on staff, with consent, to see how it works, and then the schools could consider testing students — with parental consent.
Each school district has applied separately for the rapid testing and must have a waiver from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services stating it will follow required protocols, said Hanna.
The tests are being provided by the federal government, which have been distributed to state and local governments, said Hanna, adding that there is no cost to those who are tested. The tests are also being used in long term care facilities and some urgent care centers, said Hanna.
All testing results go to DPHHS and all positive results must immediately be sent to the local public health departments so contact tracing can begin, said Hanna, adding that the test must be administered by a medical professional.
So far, the Whitehall schools have completed all protocols and have begun testing and Clancy Elementary is nearly ready, said Hanna.
The Boulder Elementary School Board of Trustees voted Monday to partner with Jefferson High School on administering the rapid test. JHS is expected to address the issue at its Dec. 15 Trustees meeting.
The test would only be used on a symptomatic person, said Ritchie.
If a person receives a positive result, that would be considered a firm diagnosis and no more screening would be necessary, said Ritchie.
If a person receives a negative result, then there may need a follow up with a healthcare provider if he or she is symptomatic or has had contact with an infected individual, she said.
