Jefferson County added 15 new COVID-19 cases in one week, and the Public Health Department is now monitoring 17 active cases with 33 close contacts. Eight new infections were added to the as of Sunday, with three being moved to the recovery list, according to the Public Health Department.
Montana City School also notified parents Sunday that an individual associated with a specific group within the school had tested positive for the virus. Those affected have been notified, according to the notice sent out by the school.
Since March, the county has logged 111 COVID-19 cases, with 94 of those having recovered. Currently there are two individuals hospitalized.
The ages of 12 of the active cases are as follows, according to the Public Health Department:
20-29…1
30-39…2
40-49…2
50-59…2
60-69…2
70-79…2
80-89…1
