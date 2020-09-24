Jefferson County continues to add more new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 23 active so far today, Sept. 25, according to the Public Health Department.
That is an addition of six new cases since early Thursday.
One of the new cases has been hospitalized, according to the Public Health Department. Whitehall Middle School and Jefferson High School have each reported one positive COVID-19 case as of Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
While Jefferson County reported its first cluster earlier this week in a residential facility, the newest positive cases are located throughout the county, said Molly Carey, clinic coordinator with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.
This brings the cumulative number of case to 74 in the county, with 51 recovered, since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March.
Meanwhile, Montana has experienced its largest spike in positive COVID-19 cases with 333 on Thursday, Sept. 24, according to the Public Health Department. The state currently has 2,443 active cases, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
