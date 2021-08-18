Coronavirus case numbers climbed higher in Jefferson County during the past week and weekend, continuing a recent spike of new cases after a relative lull in the late spring and early summer.
Eight new cases were confirmed between last Thursday and Monday, and there were 13 active cases being monitored in the county on Monday afternoon, according to a report issued by Boulder Medical Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey.
The latest increase in cases raised the county's daily new-case average to 2.9 cases per day, up from an average of 2.3 cases per day last Thursday, according an analysis by The Monitor. Along with 13 active cases in the last week of July, this is the greatest number of active cases the county has seen since March. Due to the increase last week, Carey said she began putting out two case reports per week—one on Monday and another Thursday. Between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12, Carey reported an increase of 12 new cases, meaning there were at least 25 new cases from that Monday, Aug. 9, to this Monday.
It was not immediately clear on Tuesday morning how many of the new cases were coronavirus variants, or who, if anyone, among the 12 infected individuals had been vaccinated. Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday morning.
Although information about the vaccination status of the current 13 active cases was not immediately available, the spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has been overwhelmingly driven by infections among the unvaccinated, mirroring a national and global trend. Of the 30 new cases reported locally between July 27 and Aug. 10, all but four were among people who had not been vaccinated, according to the county.
Monday's report also indicated that 13 people received a vaccine in the last week. This was less than half of the amount vaccinated the week before, when 32 individuals received a coronavirus vaccine—comparable to the week before, when 36 people were vaccinated.
This comes after what Jefferson County School Nurse Erin Ritchie called a "rude awakening" at the July 27 county Public Health Board Meeting, when she said that the county is expecting a surge in cases and has seen several more severe cases among children than they had seen in the past.
Hanna told The Monitor on July 29 that there had been an increase in cases among children. That trend continues, with four out of the 12 new infections contracted in children younger than 9, and four in children age 10–19, according to the report issued Monday. That put more than 60% of the new cases in the under-20 age group. Out of the remaining five individuals, one was in the 50–59 age group and four were in the 60–69 age group.
Hanna said that she suspected that the late-July spike had sprung from gatherings on the Fourth of July. She said this was the same time last year that the county saw a surge in cases—but this summer's rise is larger. The Jefferson County Public Health Department has struggled with contact tracing for this surge, Hanna said, which indicates community spread. She said that she expected to see a spike in the fall, when lung infections are common and children return to schools.
County Health Officer Sandy Sacry, a member of the health board, said at the July 27 meeting that she worried the Headwaters Country Jam and the Rockin’ the Rivers country music festivals, which drew several thousand people each on back-to-back weekends this month, would become "superspreader events."
According to a report issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services that was updated Aug. 4, Jefferson County has seen 11 variants of concern: two cases of the delta variant and 9 cases of the alpha variant. This shows an increase in one delta variant case since the DHHS report issued on July 28.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a variant is classified as a "variant of concern" if it is at least 50% more transmissible than original virus that emerged in early 2020, is potentially more severe based on hospitalization and fatality rates, and antibodies generated through previous infection or vaccination are not as effective in neutralizing the virus.
The health department recommends individuals get the coronavirus vaccine, which has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing infection, Hanna said in the July 29 interview. She also said the health department and the CDC recommend individuals once again wear masks in public, especially while indoors, even if they are vaccinated.
