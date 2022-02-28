The Jefferson County Health Department and The Care Van are offering COVID vaccine shot clinics and at-home test kits. Vaccines available for ages 5 and older. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. First, second and booster doses are available.
Jefferson County Health Department, 214 S. Main St. in Boulder: Wednesday, March 9, 3–6 p.m.
Clancy Public Health Office, 3 N. Main St. in Clancy: Friday, March 11, 3–6 p.m.
Questions? Call (406) 225-4007 or (406) 287-3249.
