Nurse Jo Embrey prepares a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday as Gordon Tallent of Clancy waits for his first dose of the two-dose regime. The Jefferson County Department of Public Health held its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Volunteer Hall at the Fairgrounds, administering the vaccine to 130 county residents. The department was able to secure the larger number of vaccine doses due to an allotment adjustment between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at the federal and state levels, according to Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna. Once vaccinated, residents waited outside in their cars for 15 minutes to monitor for any adverse reactions, and EMTs with Boulder Ambulance were on hand to assist with the effort. (Diana McFarland/Boulder Monitor)
