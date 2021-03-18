One of the COVID-19 variants has been detected in Jefferson County, according to Health Officer Sandy Sacry.
The variant detected here is the B.1.429 from California, said Sacry.
The Health Department was notified Wednesday afternoon of the one confirmed case by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
This particular variant has a 20% chance of increased transmissibility and experiences significant neutralization by some, but not all, of the COVID-19 vaccines currently being used, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“While all variants are of concern, it is important to note that testing will identify a variant. Should you have symptoms, please do not hesitate to be tested,” said Sacry in a prepared statement.
“As we continue to increase our vaccination efforts, we would advise our residents to continue to be vigilant by wearing masks, continue to social distance and washing hands,” said Sacry.
For more information on variants, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html
