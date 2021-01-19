Brennan Peterson has made quite a few images with wood — woodcuts so intricate that it’s hard to figure out how each of the tiny engravings were made.
The Jefferson High School junior’s work has included a mountain scene accented with colored epoxy, a photo etched into wood for an engagement present and, currently, a sign for the church where his brother serves as youth pastor.
The machine behind these images is known as a CNC router.
The four-by-eight foot CNC router cutting table and accompanying machinery and software is one of the newest being used in Montana schools, said Mike Robbins, who teaches small engine repair, construction, woodworking and workplace safety at Jefferson High School.
The machine, which was purchased for about $18,000 out of school funds, is an upgrade to the shop’s smaller version, which is 13-by-26 inches and five years old. The older machine is now used by students learning the process.
CNC stands for computer numerical controlled woodworking, which allows the user to transfer designs from the computer to the woodworking tool, which can then replicate the image by cutting, shaping and engraving.
Peterson likes the ease with which he can select an image, use the software that goes with the router to map the design and trace all the lines.
The new machine has a larger range to work with, so projects can be bigger, it has an adjustable feed rate so projects can be cut faster, the bits are easier to change and the software is more user-friendly, said Peterson.
Senior Matthew Travis also likes the ease with which the router can reproduce images on wood.
“It’s a lot of fun to use,” he said.
Robbins said the opportunity to work with CNC machines over the years has pulled many students into the wood shop. When the welding shop received a larger CNC machine, Robbins asked Superintendent Tim Norbeck if his woodworking class could get an upgrade.
“The technology around routers has drastically increased,” said Robbins.
Norbeck said the money to purchase the machine came from the school’s year-end funds, a pot of money used to pay for a variety of items and repairs.
With the school’s CAD lab, it was another way to grow the technical education program, said Norbeck. As all JHS students are exposed to the woodworking, CAD (computer aided design) and welding labs through a safety class their freshman year, Norbeck said it was important to keep the labs “state-of-the-art”
These courses not only teach useful life skills, it also opens up career opportunities in the trades for interested students — a career area that is experiencing a real need right now, said Norbeck.
To use the machine, students learn the basics of its coding system, which is similar to the x-y-z coordinate system, said Robbins. From there, the students go on to learn the software used with CNC woodworking.
The machine uses two software programs — V-Carve and a second that controls the machine and understands G-code, the language used by the system.
V-Carve is used to map images and build designs, and it also writes the G-code. The G-code is understood by the second program, which can vary by manufacturer, and which controls the machine, said Robbins.
Once a student tells the machine where their work piece is, called zeroing, they can start the cut, he said.
“The rate at which the machine can move is dependent on the size of cutter bit, depth of cut, and type of material you are cutting into,” said Robbins.
Students can import a photo and the program will then map its lines, said Robbins.
The design can be in color or black and white, include layers and students can employ different colors in the wood with stain, pigments, paint and epoxies, said Robbins, adding that much of the contrast in the finished pieces come from shadowing.
During a demonstration, Peterson placed a blank piece of stained oak in position and marked the x,y and z coordinate. Once the appropriate router bit was installed, the machine began its work.
Slowly, a design began to emerge in the wood, the contrast coming from the cut portion of the oak against the dark stain used on its surface.
“They’re a fun machine to watch,” said Robbins.
Robbins said learning to use the CNC system can become part of a future career path. He said that Boeing has a facility in Helena that uses the same types of machining, but CNC can be used in areas as diverse as aerospace to cabinetry.
After spending his high school years honing his skills in the shop, Travis plans to pursue a career as a carpenter. He also sees CNC work as a good side gig.
Peterson also sees it as a good side job, or possibly as a way to open his own business one day.
“I love using it,” he said, adding it would be a great way to make money.
