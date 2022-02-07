The Jefferson County Health Department will be distributing its allotment of at-home COVID test kits this week at the following locations:
Tuesday in Whitehall
Public Health Clinic, 11 East Legion Ave.: 1–2 p.m.
Wednesday in Boulder
Public Health Clinic, 214 South Main St.: 2–4 p.m.
Friday in Clancy
Public Health Clinic, 3 North Main St.: 1–2 p.m.
Note: One test will be distributed per household member. Each kit contains two at-home COVID tests. This comes from a one-time allotment from the state of Montana to Jefferson County. Supplies are limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.