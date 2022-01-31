The Jefferson County Health Department is not distributing at-home COVID tests to the general public at this time. Due to limited testing resources in Jefferson County, test kits are being prioritized for distribution to congregate settings, emergency medical services, and residents with symptoms or direct exposure to a COVID-positive individual. If you fit those criteria, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at (406) 225-4007.
The federal government is offering every home four free rapid antigen tests delivered via the United States Postal Service. To order, visit www.covidtests.gov.
