Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.