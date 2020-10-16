The Jefferson County Public Health Department today released criteria it plans to use for future decision making as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
The Department reported that there are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19, an increase to the cumulative total by four since yesterday, putting that number at 127, with 109 recovered.
This week the department has averaged 3-4 cases a day, up from 1-2 a day the first week of October, according to Public Health Department Supervisor Pam Hanna.
And as the cases include two schools, the number of close contacts has increased by 50%, said Hanna.
The two schools are Montana City School and Jefferson High School.
Hanna said the department looks at four areas — the capacity of the health department to keep up its COVID-19 response protocol; the level of case investigation necessary to do so; testing and healthcare capacity; and compliance with directives within the community.
“Local public health is in a position of making decisions related to addressing the impact of COVID-19 within our county as it relates to the pandemic. These decisions are based on health guidance and local data. This data and trends help us to predict a possible course for disease spread and public health’s work capacity,” said Hanna in an email released today.
Gov. Steve Bullock has tasked local health authorities with implementing restrictions in the event of a large increase in cases.
Currently, the Public Health Department has employed five additional temporary nurses and three contact tracers, in addition to its usual staff, to keep up its COVID-19 response.
“Even with temp and support staff we are challenged to keep up with the current COVID response as evidenced by daily work, extended hours and inability to support other public health duties and responsibilities,” said Hanna.
Hanna said that during the first two weeks of October there were 32 new cases of the virus — a 50% increase.
“The trend in close contacts has also increased by 50% as three of those 32 cases are related to our school population,” she said, adding that two-week trends are significant, as it represents the length of the incubation period.
Hanna said Jefferson County has one medical clinic providing testing, but most of the testing, and all hospitalizations, are dependent on other localities.
“As testing volume increases, we are seeing a new trend of testing turnaround time increasing,” she said.
Finally, the department monitors community compliance in the form of contact tracing, quarantine and isolation, hand washing, mask wearing and distancing.
“These are our best control measures available to us currently. Unfortunately, there has also been a significant increase in non-compliance related to control measures,” said Hanna.
The ages of those with active infections in the county range from the 10-19 age group with three, to two individuals in the 80-89 age group. The majority of cases, 10, are those ages 50-69.
