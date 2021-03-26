Beginning Thursday, April 1, all Jefferson County residents age 18 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The registration for Jefferson County’s COVID-19 vaccination process is now online. Log on to the county website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov and click on “Community Covid Events.”
Vaccination is for Jefferson County residents and by appointment only. Appointments are limited by vaccine and clinic availability.
County residents are encouraged to check frequently for appointment times and new clinic dates and locations.
For assistance in scheduling an appointment or for those who have limited access to the internet or are a shut-in, contact the Jefferson County Health Department at 406-225-4004. Leave a message with your name and phone number. Messages are retrieved each workday.
