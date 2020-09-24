Jefferson County continues to add more new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 23 active so far today, Sept. 25, according to the Public Health Department.
The ages of those infected range from eight months to 77 years old, according to the Public Health Department. The age range with the most active positive cases is ages 20-29 with seven and ages 30-39 with six.
While Jefferson County reported its first cluster earlier this week in a residential facility, the newest positive cases are located throughout the county, said Molly Carey, clinic coordinator with the Jefferson County Department of Public Health.
One of the new cases has been hospitalized, according to the Public Health Department. Whitehall Middle School and Jefferson High School have each reported one positive COVID-19 case as of Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Schools are outpacing other facilities in the state with the number of cases with 58 reporting infections, followed by assisted living with 33, according the DPHHS.
This brings the cumulative number of case to 76 in the county, with 53 recovered, since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March.
Meanwhile, Montana experienced its largest spike in positive COVID-19 cases with 333 on Thursday, Sept. 24, followed by 323 on Friday, according to the Public Health Department. Overall, the state reported 2,713 active cases on Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
