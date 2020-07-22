Jefferson County has whittled its active COVID-19 caseload down to six cases, down for a high of 14 during a roughly one week period earlier this month.
The Jefferson County Public Health Department reported today, July 22, that 11 people have recovered from the illness and one remains hospitalized. There is one pending test, according to Molly Carey, clinic coordinator.
During that period where there were 14 cases, county nurses contacted and quarantined more than 70 close contacts, according to Carey.
“Also during that time, the Health Department staff had to maintain their daily duties and responsibilities. One part-time temporary nurse has been called in to assist with follow-up monitoring. Our department has risen to the challenge; however, we have come to realize that we will have limitations in providing quality healthcare in the event of another surge,” said Carey in an email.
Carey outlined the time-consuming process of contact tracing and monitoring.
•The initial investigation with the positive case takes a minimum of five hours.
•Each close contact investigation takes about 30 minutes.
•Follow-up monitoring for close contacts takes about 15 minutes per call.
•Required documentation takes about 30 minutes per person.
Carey said each positive case receives an isolation order. Before that individual is released from isolation or quarantine, a nurse conducts a final review of the situation. If it is safe, the individual is released.
Carey said the Health Department appreciates the support it has received from the community in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
In total, Jefferson County has recorded 17 positive cases of the virus since March.
