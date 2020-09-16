There are now six active cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County — with all of those reported since Sunday morning, according to the Public Health Department.
The six cases were reported as of 11:58 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Of those, one is a child in the 0-9 age range, one is between the ages of 10-19 and the remaining four are in the 40 and up age range and those individuals are located throughout the county, according to the Public Health Department.
Three of those cases were related to travel and the other three have not yet been determined, according to the Public Health Department.
The Public Health Department did not indicate if they were related to the positive case at Jefferson High School reported earlier this week.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has begun listing schools reporting COVID-19 cases, with the break-out to include the number of students and the number of staff members testing positive. As of Sept. 16, JHS had one student listed as testing positive.
State-wide, there have been 58 schools in Montana that have reported a positive COVID-19 case, with the majority being at the college and university level as of Sept. 16, according to the DPHHS.
This brings the cumulative total of positive cases in the county to 51 since March. Currently, there are no hospitalizations and there have been no deaths related to the virus in the county.
Since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March, Jefferson County’s most active month for the virus was in July with a high of 27 cases, followed by 13 in August, according to the Public Health Department.
Meanwhile, the flu vaccine is in — call 225-4007 to schedule an appointment.
