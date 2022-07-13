A 25th Jefferson County resident died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, earlier this month, according to Jefferson County Health Department Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey.
The total number of COVID cases in Jefferson County as of July 5 is 2,808, an increase of 22 since June 27.
According to a recent email to the Monitor from Carey, the community level of COVID is high. This being the case, residents are encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if experiencing symptoms. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/community_levels or call (406) 225-4007.
