Jefferson County reported 25 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Oct. 25, with a cumulative total of 160 infections since the virus arrived in Montana in March. Of those, 135 have recovered and three remain hospitalized. The Jefferson County Public Health Department is monitoring 89 cases and close contacts.
The active cases are spread across the following age groups:
0-9…2
10-19…2
20-29…2
30-39…2
40-49…3
50-59…3
60-69…8
70-79…2
80-89…1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.