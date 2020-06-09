The two Jefferson County initiatives on the June 2 ballot — mill levies for an animal shelter and library improvements, failed. Those who led the effort pointed to the COVID-19 closures as an important factor in those defeats.
Animal Shelter
Jefferson County residents narrowly defeated — by 38 votes — a permanent nine mill levy to assist in funding an animal shelter in Jefferson County, which currently does not have a facility.
The final vote tally, completed Monday, was 2,492 for the shelter and 2,530 against, according to Jefferson County Election Administrator Bonnie Ramey. The Animal Shelter & Care Committee (AS&CS) had requested the mill levy, and it was placed on the ballot by the County Commissioners. The resolution stated the money raised by the mill levy, estimated at $265,365, would go to establish the facility, as well as fund its operational and educational programs.
Cheryl Haasakker, treasurer for the AS&CS, said in an email to the Monitor, that the problem with getting the mill levy passed may have been due to a lack of public educational meetings and general misinformation in the community.
“It’s really too hard to say why, but I would bet, ultimately, it was not having those informational public meetings to explain the facts and answer questions they may have had,” she said, adding that the COVID-19 shutdowns only made getting the word out more difficult.
Haasakker said her organization will continue to focus on building a facility to accommodate its spay and neuter program and temporarily house animals in need.
“We are very happy and appreciative for the voters that voted, showing support for the shelter levy because, ultimately our county truly needs these services. Our organization is determined to help make it safer for the animals and Jefferson County as a whole,” said Haasakker.
Library funding
Voters also rejected a nine mill levy increase for the Boulder and Whitehall community libraries to fund additional staff, equipment upgrades and building improvements.
The mill levy failed by 152 votes — with 1,058 voting in favor and 1,210 against. If approved, the tax would have generated an additional $141,534 a year.
Boulder Community Library Director Jodi Smiley said when she first heard of the defeat she was ‘heartbroken,” but quickly looked for reasons the mill levy did not pass.
She noted that Boulder and Basin residents voted in favor, but not those in Elk Park and Whitehall, despite the funding being geared to make improvements and expand outreach in those areas.
“I was very touched that our communities supported us,” said Smiley of Boulder and Basin.
Smiley said that once the state-ordered shutdowns began in March, she and the Boulder Friends of the Library were unable to effectively get the word out about how the money would be used.
And once businesses started closing, Smiley said she turned her efforts to helping folks access the library computers so they could apply for unemployment.
Smiley hopes the economic climate improves and believes they can try again next year.
“I’m not giving up. It’s a setback,” she said.
