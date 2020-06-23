The number of reported COVID-19 cases continue to rise since the state entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on June 1 — part of which waives the 14-day quarantine period for out-of-state visitors.
During a June 17 press conference, Gov. Steve Bullock said the state will begin releasing information on cases among visitors who test positive for the virus.
State officials have attributed the rise in cases to increased testing as well as clusters, family transmissions and nonresident visitors testing positive.
There doesn’t seem to be widespread community transmission, said Bullock.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported17 new cases on Monday, bringing the cumulative total of reported cases to 734 with 13 active hospitalizations.
Twenty-one deaths in Montana have been tied to the virus. The DPHHS reports cases daily on its website.
Three cases have been reported in Jefferson County since reporting began, with one case involving a man who was diagnosed while out-of-state. The other two individuals in the county, diagnosed in March, have recovered.
Montana continues to have the lowest number of cases of any state in the country, said Bullock.
