Some clarifications have been made to the story "County elections: behind the curtain" on the front page of the June 15 Boulder Monitor:
The original version of this story indicated that in-person votes were classified as provisional and not included in the unofficial results. After publication, Jefferson County Election Administrator Ginger Kunz clarified that provisional ballots refer only to the in-person votes cast by voters registered as absentee voters. After verifying that the person did not cast an absentee vote, all provisional ballots are counted after 3:00 p.m. the Monday following the election.
The original story also stated that all ballots are recounted by hand after the election. Kunz clarified that the office only recounts ballots for precincts or races at the request of the Secretary of State's Office.
The story has been updated online to reflect these clarifications.
