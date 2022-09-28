At their Sept. 6 meeting, Jefferson County Commissioners approved the county budget for fiscal year 2023, which will feature considerably lower spending from a year earlier despite some rising costs.
The total budget approved for FY2023 is $26,720,284, down almost 10% from the $28,253,886 budgeted for FY2022 – but still up 17% from pre-pandemic levels.
The roughly $1.5 million decrease in spending is a function mostly of a decline in grant funding and corresponding personnel expenses, according to County Clerk and Recorder Ginger Kunz. One department that requires less spending this fiscal year is the public health department.
“The health department expenditures in FY22 were $847,190 and the FY23 budget is $802,710,” Kunz said, adding that workers’ compensation rates lowered significantly, which she said has helped personnel costs across the board.
The change in health department staffing is more apparent when looking back two fiscal years, Kunz added, as FY21 personnel expenditures were $579,791, FY22 were $498,501 and the budget for FY23 is $492,652.
“$15,000 of personnel costs are in the expenditure budget but will be covered by the WIC grant,” Kunz added.
Payroll, Kunz said, is a “huge part of the budget,” comprising around $6 million in expenses across departments, so “cutting down on extra staffing and extra hours as part of the COVID response makes a difference.”
Similarly, retirements and new hires factored into the budget, as Kunz said those who retired received payouts and, in many cases, have been replaced by lower-wage personnel.
Rising costs
Although the FY2023 budget calls for less spending overall than in 2022, the county accommodated cost increases in several areas.
“The road department budgeted 60% more than the previous year and the sheriff’s office budgeted 80% more,” Kunz said. “The road department budgeted 30% more than the previous year for oil and 80% more for dust oil. The central shop budget has 80% more budgeted for oil. The cost of a case of paper has increased 30% in the past year. Envelopes are up 44%. My office has experienced it with envelopes and paper, but I have heard others discuss the supply issues they were facing.”
The sheriff’s office increased its budget largely because of the cost of fuel.
“They have a set limit on their fuel credit every month and we had to increase their limit because what they do all day every day is drive,” Kunz said.
Largely, however, the sheriff’s office/public safety budget has remained fairly consistent,
increasing from $3,863,680 in FY22 to $3,987,023 for FY23. The largest factors are personnel and fuel.
As for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kunz said they can’t be used to “pad the budget” or lower tax mills, but the ARPA funds do play a role, as there is close to $2 million budgeted for ARPA in FY2023. “At the end of FY22 there was $759,836.31 unspent of the first half ARPA allocation,” Kunz said. “We received $1,186,893, the second half, for FY23.” As a result, $1,946,729 in ARPA funding is budgeted for FY23.
The ARPA money is reserved largely for grants that support individuals and entities affected by the pandemic; it is used most specifically for economic development-related projects around the county.
“We’re getting a lot of applications from ranchers, assisted living centers, outdoor recreation like the Whitehall pool,” Kunz said. “Even the public health department’s record-keeping system improvements qualify for these funds, and, if it wasn’t for the ARPA funds, such a project would impact the budget.”
Historic buildings, such as community halls, have also been taking advantage of ARPA funds, Kunz added, as have fire departments, ambulances and other emergency service entities.
All in all, Kunz said it’s been challenging to make the budget work for each respective department, and the commissioners have had their work cut out for them to keep the budgets consistent. FY2019 had an actual spending budget of $22,891,070, FY2020 was $22,945,817 but, during the pandemic, FY2021 was higher at $25,782,174. This fiscal year, Kunz said, demonstrated some of the hard work involved with keeping things in check.
“To make [the budget] as steady as possible, the commissioners have meetings with each individual department and compare what they’re asking for in the next year and what they spent in the last,” Kunz said. “If there is a large increase, they discuss what that is for…they address the concerns they’ve been approached about with the departments and if their budget can resolve it. I feel that makes it fair, sitting down with each department and discussing what they need for the coming year.”
The full county budget is available on the county website (http://www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov/) and at the Clerk and Recorder’s office in Boulder.
Everything is on the counter, Kunz said, including meeting agendas, and, if someone has a question, she said the commissioners would be happy to hear from them. County commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Clerk and Recorder meeting room.
“The commissioners try really hard to take care of the taxpayers,” she said.
