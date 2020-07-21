There were seven active cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County as of Tuesday, July 21, according to Molly Carey, clinic coordinator for the Jefferson County Public Health Department.
That brings the total number of positive infections in the county to 17 since the pandemic began in March in Montana. Of those, there has been one hospitalization, 10 recoveries and no deaths.
