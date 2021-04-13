HELENA — Communicating with someone living with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia can be challenging. Often individuals living with dementia experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help all involved to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.
The Alzheimer’s Association and the North Jefferson County Library District, in a partnership to provide free dementia education, are offering “Effective Communication Strategies” on Wednesday, April 21, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom or dial in.
Attendees will learn:
• The communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.
• How to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person.
• How to identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
RSVP by calling 800.272.3900 or register online at http://bit.ly/ECS_apr_21 to receive Zoom information.
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.