The race for fun is on at this year's Clancy Days on June 4.
This year's annual community festival will feature new events including pinewood derby races and stick pony races.
Mickey Senechal, the Clancy Days organizer, plans to introduce these two activities to make the event more fun, especially for children.
"I'm always looking for more ways to have fun there," Senechal said in a phone conversation Friday.
Senechal plans to use a pinewood derby track owned by a community member, along with the help of local Boy Scouts. While traditional pinewood derby races focus on the vehicle's speed, Senechal plans to award the title of "Best in Show" to the racer with the car that the audience favors most. All cars—regardless of the title they hope to claim—must meet the Boy Scouts of America's height and width requirements.
As of Friday, only one child has registered for the event, but Senechal is not discouraged. She explained that since it's the introductory year, she expects more interest next year. Any child and their parent can sign up for the derby for free.
The Clancy Days pinewood derby will take place at 11 a.m. in the Clancy School's old gym. Winners will not receive physical prizes since Senechal's goal is just to "do it for fun."
Senechal has also organized the first Clancy Days stick horse race. Children in two age groups, 3 and under and 3–6 years old, can register for the stick horse races up until 30 minutes before the event, which will commence at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn north of the Old Red School
The stick horse rodeo will also feature an "un-decorating the steer" event where participants race to remove the ropes—in this case made of candy—from a practice steer.
Future Clancy Days rodeo stars should bring their own stick horses and cowpoke attire to the event. Senechal asked that community members with extra stick horses they no longer need donate them to the event.
Alongside the new events, Clancy Days will also feature some fresh faces among its musical acts: the Butte Bagpipers and the Tiernan Irish Dancers. Both groups will participate in the parade, with the dancers hosting a separate performance during the day's festivities.
Aside from traditional folk music, Clancy Days visitors can enjoy a variety of musical performances, including students from Clancy School and Jefferson High School. "I think it's a good opportunity for kids to show off their talents," Senechal said.
Like previous years, the streets of Clancy will be lined with vendors and informational booths. As of Friday, 21 vendors had confirmed their attendance, Clancy Days Vendor Registrar Karla Hardie said. She expected several more to register before the event takes place. Vendors include jewelry and crafts, home business products, flea market/garage sale items, baked goods and more.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about 22 different local organizations and public figures. These include the Clancy Water and Sewer District, the Animal Shelter and Care Committee of Jefferson County, and Montana's 2022 Miss Amazing Teen.
Clancy Days kicks-off at 8 a.m. June 4 with a pancake breakfast at the Clancy Fire Hall. Visitors can enjoy food vendors, musical acts and informational booths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Clancy Days parade starts at 1 p.m.
With so much planned, Senechal said, Clancy Days is guaranteed to meet expectations as a fun day that people have learned to look forward to. All in all, "it all ends up being a fun day and everybody has a good time," according to Hardie.
