My name is Cami (Gruber) Robson. My husband, Greg, and I have three boys, one of which is currently attending Jefferson High School. Growing up in the community of Clancy School and Jefferson High School, I was taught that you should invest in your community and give back or serve your community when you can.
Throwing my hat in the ring for a second term on the Jefferson High School Board was an easy decision because of the exciting future I see for our high school. It has been a tough year with all the restrictions to our school from the pandemic, but as we see our school’s return to some normalcy, I have hopes to see the enrollment continue to grow and to give our facility the face lift and expansion it needs to allow our teens the best learning environment possible. I look forward to continuing to support our administration in keeping JHS a great school.
