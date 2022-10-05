Thanks for the detailed update on the high school project and for the report on the county budget. A lot of work obviously went into both. The report on the purchase of the Roberts building was also quite thorough.
The JHS homecoming coverage was good and I really enjoyed the column by the superintendent about the two new staffers. Both were a joy to report on when they were JHS students. I also appreciated the column by Edie McCafferty on the importance of the Montana Constitution.
Thanks for keeping all of us informed.
Jan Anderson
Boulder
