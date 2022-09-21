In the article “Boulder Hot Springs exterior project expands” on the front page of the Sept. 7 Boulder Monitor, it is written “[project manager Annika] Hirmke said they decided to delay the process until 2023 to expand the project to include the pools, bathhouse, and the old (currently non-working) kitchen add-on.” This is incorrect. According to Hirmke, while the projects included here are a part of the Boulder Hot Springs overall plan, no timetable has been set for these projects at this point. “The current focus of BHS is the exterior stucco restoration,” she said.
The Monitor regrets this error.
