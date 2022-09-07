On Friday, Sept. 2, the Boulder Elementary fifth through eighth grade classes attended the 12th annual outdoor field day near the town of Elkhorn. There the students participated in various workshops, including the study of forestry, weeds, mining, cemetery history and bear awareness. The activities were led by Liz Burke, Conservation Educator of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest; Matt Ferrell, Conservation Education Coordinator from the Montana Discovery Foundation; local historian Fred Bell and the fifth through eighth grade teachers.
The students also enjoyed a BBQ lunch and toured the ghost town of Elkhorn.
