At the end of this past school year, Boulder Elementary School formed its first Parent Teacher Association. The PTA was started by a group of parents after Samantha DeWit brought the idea up. Since they have been getting up and running Christine Glueckert, the president of the PTA, said that even though it has been a little slow-going, they have had really good support and they are working on bringing information to the parents about their PTA mission. Working alongside Glueckert is treasurer Nina Kenison, secretary Andrea Sarchet, and active members Sunni Dean and Kassie Nordlinder.
Because they are still new, these parents have spent a lot of time brainstorming ideas on what they want to work toward. Ideas have included bringing back yearbooks and getting Boulder Elementary School shirts for the children to wear to show even more school spirit.
Glueckert said they have been especially thankful for the support they have received from local businesses, including donations from L & P for a dinner they hosted in May, at the end of school year. Ice cream coupons from The River and more.
“When we asked [these businesses] to help out, no one even thought twice," said Glueckert. "They were all willing to help. It's really amazing to see.”
Glueckert shared that her own mother was a part of a PTA when she was younger, and she really wants to bring the kids at the elementary school the fun opportunities the the PTA brought her. And she thinks that Boulder is a great spot for a PTA. With all the support they have been seeing, Glueckert added they will be able to bring the experiences that she had when she was younger to the school.
In trying to bring these activities such as yearbook, spirit days, school gear and hopefully bigger activities for different occasions throughout the school year to students and parents, PTA representatives have also started looking at events to be involved with the rest of the community, such as the Touch-a-Truck Day that had been planned for the start of July. Although the event was canceled, due to complications with insurance, Glueckert said they had received a lot of support and interest, “Rusty Giulio was especially helpful in offering to bring some of his trucks and equipment down,” she said.
For now the PTA is getting ready for the Back-to-School barbeque that the elementary school hosts. This year the PTA will be there as a partner, where they will help share information and hope to sign up more members.
More information about the happenings of the PTA can be found on their Facebook page, Panther PTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.