After 66 years in the Streib family, Boulder Cash, a longtime anchor of Boulder’s Main Street, is set to change hands.
Rusty Giulio, the city mayor who already owns several Main Street properties, confirmed that his company, RGR Properties had completed the purchase of the building housing Boulder Cash on Friday, June 16 from Robert Streib of Great Falls.
In a separate sale, Giulio said, Valerie Hartman will acquire the liquor business and license of Boulder Cash. Giulio described Hartman as his girlfriend.
Boulder Cash will continue to operate under Streib’s ownership until the transfer of the liquor license to Hartman is approved by the state Department of Revenue.
Boulder Cash has been in the Streib family since 1957, when Jim and Jackie Streib bought the business, then a grocery, from Frank J. “Butch” Hrella. The couple sold the grocery in 2000 to their son Stephen, who converted it to a liquor store.
Stephen Streib died in 2021. Robert Streib is his son.
Giulio said he would complete the renovation of the upper floor of the building, at 209 North Main Street, to a two-bedroom rental apartment.
