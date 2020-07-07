The Boulder Kiwanis Club thanks everyone who contributed to making the 2020 Boulder Fourth of July celebration a huge success! We especially thank the volunteer firemen who put on the fireworks display and See ‘n Save, L&P Grocery, and Bear Grass Suites for their generous donations. Boulder can be proud of our community’s commitment to a safe and happy Fourth of July!
— Gary Craft, Boulder
