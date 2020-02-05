Ten months after being rolled out, a grant program aimed at beautifying Boulder’s Main Street has received its first application.
The application, submitted to the Facade Improvement Program by Boulder-Basin Masonic Lodge No. 41, was reviewed Feb. 3 by the Boulder Planning Board, which unanimously agreed to recommend that the Boulder City Council approve it at an upcoming meeting.
The program, launched last spring, is capped at $50,000 and funded through the Boulder Development Fund, a $500,000 appropriation to help offset the economic impact of the Montana Developmental Center’s closure.
The program was originally intended to disburse up to $5,000 in matching funds to local businesses for qualified projects that “upgrade, rehabilitate and preserve the façades of eligible structures in Downtown Boulder … to enhance the downtown vitality,” The Monitor previously reported.
However, following a lack of applicants, officials late last year made two adjustments to the program: eligibility was expanded to include homeowners, Jefferson High School and other Boulder Main Street entities not holding a business license, and the available individual grant amount was raised from $5,000 to $7,500. Grantees must still agree to match each $1 awarded with at least $1 of private investment.
The Masonic Lodge is proposing to install outdoor LED lighting, repair or paint the front door, soffit and fascia, and fix aspects of the roof — primarily repairing tin and removing falling chimneys that it states are hazardous to nearby property and passersby.
It’s also proposing improvements that will allow the public to access and use the front yard.
“Our plan is to unlock the front gate and allow the lawn [to be] accessible to the public starting the summer of 2020,” the application states. “We are going to improve the lawn to include more flowers, planters and a picnic table for the public to use.”
In leading the application review, County Planner LaDana Hintz noted that the latter item could constitute a “pocket park,” a community feature deemed desirable when Boulder’s Growth Policy was updated in recent years.
The Masonic Lodge estimated that making the improvements would cost $3,625. It seeks a Facade Improvement Program grant for half that amount, or $1,812.50.
With Hintz abstaining — her husband applied for the grant on behalf of the Masonic Lodge — the Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend to the City Council that it approve the granting of the funds.
The board indicated it would try to put the item on the agenda for the Feb. 17 City Council meeting.
