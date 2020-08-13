Wednesday, Aug. 19, 5 pm.
Boulder City Hall
Or join the meeting remotely:
Computer, tablet, etc.: Zoom.com/join
Meeting ID: 698 519 5914
Password: 511980
Phone: 1-646-558-8656
Meeting agenda will include approving revised Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce bylaws. All members are encouraged to attend.
