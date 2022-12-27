My mother passed away this year after a brief battle with stage 4 internal melanoma. True to her nature, she was determined to fight and win that battle. Unfortunately, nature had a different plan.
Over the years, Terri was a camp counselor, a special education teacher, a CEO, a professor, a researcher, a chronic pain advocate, and county ARPA director. She was genuine and unapologetic. She was blunt, direct, and aggressively kind in a matter-of-fact way. Her particular brand of advice-giving was not particularly conversational but, rather, intended to charge a person with a list of directives in a clear, somewhat idealistic, and totally supportive manner. She would often start her counsel with, “You know what you ought to do is…” and then end with, “Use your resources” with a flourish of her hand as if she was shooing away. She modeled independence, self-sufficiency, and resiliency. She would (and often did) give of herself without expectation. She was a helper.
She was adventurous and inquisitive and loved to tell stories about her youthful experiences: She hiked a section of the Appalachian trail, and, not long after, hitchhiked from Montana to Maine just so she could try fresh Maine lobster.
She was a fantastic baker, and I have fond memories of the warm smells of her potato bread wafting through the house. When I was a little girl, I would joyfully help her assemble the weekly chocolate chip cookies or brownies and relished licking the spoon as a reward for my hard work. As I got older, she developed a perplexing fixation on “health foods” and there were subsequent Thanksgiving pie mishaps when she attempted to put tofu in one pumpkin pie and lemon yogurt in another. It did not go well. She was also clumsy, which I believe is a genetic trait as the apple doesn’t fall far from that tree. She was honest and often unfiltered, and she never met a stranger.
When I think about my mother, I think of her lifetime of going above and beyond to help her family, the chronic pain world, her local community, and the large wake her passing leaves behind.
I miss her deeply, and I vow to keep my Tupperware cabinet organized in her honor.
