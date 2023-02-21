On Friday, Feb. 17, a federal jury convicted 46-year-old Basin resident John Russell Howald of hate and firearms crimes stemming from a 2020 shooting attack on a neighbor’s home.
Capping a four-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Helena, the jury made its unanimous decision in 72 minutes, finding the defendant in violation of the 2010 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. That 2010 legislation expanded existing hate crime laws to include violent attacks motivated by a victim’s actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.
The verdict came nearly three years after Howald’s offense. A little after noon on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020, according to court documents, Howald discharged approximately 11 rounds of ammunition into the home of a 71-year-old lesbian woman in an effort to “clean up” the town, an act that led to an indictment for a federal hate crime charge and a federal firearm charge.
The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, was unharmed, but said she was forever scarred by the experience. Only now, she told The Monitor, does she feel some sense of closure. Perhaps with a verdict reached, she can patch the four bullet holes in her walls.
“They’ve been a reminder of how lucky I am to have survived,” she said. “I’m grateful.”
The victim also said she feels grateful for the verdict, and for the prosecutors’ performance. She was pleased with their message and their commitment to human rights.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division made the gravity of Howald’s act clear during the trial.
“This defendant is being held accountable for attempting to violently eliminate the entire LGBTQ community in a small Montana town,” Clarke said in the news release. “This hate crime and violent campaign targeting the LGBTQ community is a reminder of the epidemic of hate violence targeting people based on their sexual orientation. All people have the right to feel safe in their homes and communities, regardless of who they love. The Civil Rights Division will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to safeguard the civil rights of LGBTQ people affected by hate violence, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure justice for victims of bias-motivated crimes.”
The victim said it’s a blessing Howald didn’t really hurt anybody, and she’s glad action is being taken through the court system. She said she has no animosity toward Howald and feels for his family, as the choices he’s made have not just destroyed him but have destroyed them. It’s senseless, she said, and a disturbing reality the victim of this crime said she doesn’t know how to fix.
“The public is not educated enough,” she said. “It’s the way people interpret things that causes most of the problems. All the different so-called preachers have caused problems because of their interpretations. We don’t take the time to form our own beliefs.”
According to coverage of the trial in the Helena Independent Record, Howald denied targeting the victim because of her sexual orientation. He said he was depressed and implied he just wanted to die. In fact, his actions – he claimed – were intended to lure the police and lead them into a suicide-by-police scenario/attack.
The victim added that the attack was very surprising, especially considering she’d only had one passing encounter with Howald around the year 2000.
It doesn’t make sense to her why Howald did what he did, the victim said, and it likely never will, but now the nightmare is over. The verdict, she said, is a victory.
“You read about bullies and what ultimately happens to the bullies,” she said. “They end up meeting a nasty demise in the end. They don’t get better, that’s obvious.”
Following the verdict, several Basin community members “breathed a sigh of relief,” said DeDe Rhodes. Witness Terry Heaton and others exclaimed that justice had finally been served.
It’s a relief for many, the victim said.
“Everyone in the town of Basin pretty much lives their own lives as quietly as they possibly can,” she said. “[Howald] was an exception. He said he wanted to get rid of the sickness, and by doing what he did and now heading to prison, he’s doing exactly that. He’s the sickness.”
Howald – who is currently serving 10 years at Deer Lodge for a related criminal endangerment charge – faces a maximum of life in prison for the alleged hate crime and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive with any other sentence, for the firearms.
Howald’s sentencing is scheduled for June 15. The victim said she hopes the judge will be fair and give Howald what he deserves.
