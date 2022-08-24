Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.