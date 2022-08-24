Basin Days came and went Aug. 20, filling the streets and local businesses of the little unincorporated town with community pride.
Gail Hale, owner of the Silver Saddle Cafe and Bar, said she couldn’t be happier about the event
“I’d like to thank everyone for making Basin Days so successful,” she said. I’d like to thank the Basin Community Hall, the Basin Fire Department and everyone who came and supported the Silver Saddle.”
Hale said she also is appreciative of Pepsi for providing a trailer the Silver Saddle could sell food out of during the event.
“We’re grateful for that,” she said.
Despite a downpour during part of the event, people stuck around and celebrated their community, Hale said. This included many vendors and a variety of musicians.
“Lance Handyside, Garrett Herb Godfrey, the Longhorn Band and a new Basin band all delivered excellent performances,” Hale said.
There was also a parade, Hale said, led by “Big” Mike Gilles, which went well and had a lot of spectators. It was one of many festivities. There was also a chili cook-off, a cake walk and a cornhole tournament.
Hale said she feels grateful to have been part of the Basin Days committee, which she considered an honor, saying those she worked with went above and beyond to achieve success.
