Before Election Day
•Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office
102 S. Monroe St., Boulder
8 a.m. to noon; 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Whitehall Library
110 W. First St.
Oct. 26, 28, 30:
9 am. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 27, 29: 1-7 p.m.
•Clancy Library/Red School House
9 N. Main St.
Oct. 27, 30: 1-7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Montana City Fire Station
1192 Hwy. 282
Oct. 27, 29: 1-7 p.m.
Oct. 28, 30: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Election Day, Nov. 3
All locations: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
•Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office
102 S. Monroe St. Boulder
•Whitehall Community Hall
9 N. Division St.
•Clancy Library/Red School House
9 N. Main St.
•Montana City Fire Station
1192 Hwy. 282
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.