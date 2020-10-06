Before Election Day

 •Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office

102 S. Monroe St., Boulder

8 a.m. to noon; 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31; 

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Whitehall Library

110 W. First St.

Oct. 26, 28, 30: 

9 am. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, 29: 1-7 p.m.

•Clancy Library/Red School House

9 N. Main St. 

Oct. 27, 30: 1-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Montana City Fire Station

1192 Hwy. 282

Oct. 27, 29: 1-7 p.m.

Oct. 28, 30: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Election Day, Nov. 3 

All locations: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

•Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office

102 S. Monroe St. Boulder

•Whitehall Community Hall

9 N. Division St. 

•Clancy Library/Red School House 

9 N. Main St. 

•Montana City Fire Station

1192 Hwy. 282

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.