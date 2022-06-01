The North Jefferson County Library District Board plans to build a "little free library" at the Montana City Solid Waste Transfer Station to protect discarded books from the weather until interested readers can claim them, the board explained at its May 24 meeting.
The Little Free Library, proposed by North Jefferson County Library Director Carly Delsigne, has been in the works since May 2021. Lynora Rogstad and Scott Erickson, library board members, are also helping lead the project. Delsigne got the idea from the indoor library section at the Cooke City dump where "people leave/take and have created their own little library," Delsigne told The Monitor in an email.
Currently, books discarded at the Montana City Transfer station sit on open-air tables marked "free." While the board is unsure how big the library will be, it will have at least seven shelves shielded from the weather, according to Delsigne. In addition to preserving books, the purpose of the little free library is to support "literacy, lifelong learning and the high quality of life with which those habits have been so closely linked," Delsigne said.
During the early phases of the project, Brian Hohn, the Jefferson County's solid waste director, died of cancer. Delsigne referred to Hohn as a "great guy" who was supportive of the project. "We were extremely lucky to have Mike Myers take over that role, see the vision and push forward with us," Delsigne said.
Constructing the little free library is one of the many north county projects with the purpose of promoting literacy in the community. To reduce the number of books the community discards, the Friends of the Library North opened a book store tasked with rehoming the donated books. Delsigne explained that the store received more books than it had space. The Friends of the Library North donated the extra books to veterans, nursing home residents, homeless and women's shelters, and the jail—and there are still more books to share, Delsigne said.
