The Tri-County Housing Task Force released an assessment of housing needs in Jefferson, Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties in 2018.
The Task Force was made up of representatives from the three counties, as well as nonprofits, such as Habitat for Humanity and the Rocky Mountain Development Council.
The assessment, which included a community survey, identified eight key findings when it came to providing affordable housing in the tri-county region.
The assessment found that housing demand is outpacing supply; sale prices and rents were at odds with income; and that an aging population, as well as those with special needs, creates a demand for a variety of housing.
The study also concluded that there was little variety in the types of housing available and that land issues, such as zoning, makes it difficult to build multi-family units. The tri-county area’s existing housing stock, it noted, is aging, requiring greater maintenance at higher costs. And federal and state housing programs that are not keeping up with demand.
For example, nearly 33% of renters in Jefferson County were paying rents exceeding the 30% standard for what is considered affordable housing. Expensive rent and too few places to choose from were the top two problems experienced by those seeking a place to rent, according to the assessment.
The challenge for homebuyers was just as stark. About 71% of those surveyed said they were unable to find a house in their price range.
Liz Mogstad, director of affordable housing with the Rocky Mountain Development Council, “ROCKY,” said her organization has made some progress since that study was released, albeit in the Helena area.
ROCKY has built 85 affordable apartments in Helena, the Red Alder Residences, that are now being leased.
“We have had over 200 applications for these, so it’s just making a dent,” said Mogstad about the need for affordable housing.
Mogstad said that Wishcamper Development of Missoula has also begun rehabilitation efforts on the Serendipity apartments in downtown Helena, which will retain the affordability of those units.
Finally, the City of Helena passed an ordinance allowing a fee waiver for qualified projects, which should improve their financial feasibility, she said.
Mogstad has only heard anecdotes about folks moving in from out-of-state, but said, “I am receiving multiple phone calls per day for people looking for a place to live. All of our apartments are full with a waiting list and I often do not have an answer for where they can go,” she said, adding that beyond Big Boulder Residences in Boulder, she is unaware of any additional affordable housing projects in the works in the area.
Headwaters Economics provides a tool on its website that shows how affordable a county is in comparison to others in the state in terms of rent and mortgage payments.
Jefferson County has less affordable rent than more than 87% of counties in Montana, and less affordable mortgages than 89% percent of counties, according to the “How Affordable is Housing in Your Community” tool on the Headwaters site.
With the tool, counties are ranked by housing affordability based on the percent of wages spent on rent or mortgage, with wage information coming from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and monthly mortgage and rent costs from the U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey, 2019.
That finding is likely determined by the much higher property prices in communities at the county’s northern end — Jefferson City, Clancy and Montana City — as those who work in Helena have purchased homes there, giving the overall county a poverty rate of 9%.
Boulder, on the other hand, has a poverty rate of nearly 24%, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.