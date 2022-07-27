Thursday, July 28
The Classic Western Series continues at Whitehall's Star Theatre with the Robert Redford classic, "Jeremiah Johnson." The show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Basin Days
The small town of Basin comes to life with vendors, duck races, a chili cook-off, a duck races, live music and more. The all-day event is full of fun for all ages.
Saturday, Aug. 27
29th Annual Boulder Car Show
Veterans Park
12 p.m. - 1 p.m., Judging
2 p.m., Awards
