Definition one – The complete final destruction of the world, as described in the biblical book of Revelation. “The bell’s ringing is supposed to usher in the Apocalypse.”
Definition two – An event involving destruction or damage on an awesome or catastrophic scale – “ a stock market apocalypse.”
Pepper Trail has chosen to emphasize definition Two with emphasis on the impact of climate change catastrophes – floods, fires, droughts, the drying up of rivers and lakes, damage to coral reefs, the loss of rainforests, mass extinctions… Addressing climate change is a worthy activity, but are we missing an important point?
Battle of Armageddon – Armageddon is mentioned only once in the Bible – Revelations 16, 16. It predicts the final battle between good and evil. Exact dates have been predicted through the centuries. A popular American prophet has been Hal Linsey with his Late Great Planet Earth. He envisions a war between Israel and China in which millions of Chinese are slaughtered. He’s had to change predicted dates of destruction at least three times. He is not deterred, continues to interpret Israeli/Palestinian news, painting the Israelis as good guys and Palestinians as terrorists who had something to do with 9/11. Israel’s crimes are whitewashed.
Many people continue to expect one more big war. My Mother wanted to witness Jesus’ Second Coming before she died. I remember a church service on the last day of 1959… I was 14 then… We were to meet Jesus in the air before Midnight… didn’t happen… When prophesies fail…? - “There will be wars and rumors of wars, but no man knows the hour of his return.” – We were told. Mother continued to bake bread and we continued to believe in The End Times.
Any article that discusses Apocalypse but does not mention war is omitting an important part of American Culture. War is very much a part of who we are… Soldiers are honored… Peacemakers are crucified, assassinated, or jailed.
Recent wars: Our proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, our proxy war with Russia in Syria, our invasion of Afghanistan, our invasion of Iraq, among others… Unfortunately, all were supported by Democrats and Republicans. Is war the only action we can agree upon? And now do we really need a war with China? Maybe agreeing to peace would be a better option.
Dean Grenz
Boulder
