The Monitor, a dynamic weekly paper and online news site in Jefferson County, Montana, is looking for a part-time reporter.
We have an opening for a part-time reporter to cover the communities of Clancy, Jefferson City, and Montana City. As we build audience and subscriptions in that part of Jefferson County, we need a journalist who will provide strong news and enterprise coverage.
The Monitor is a 113-year-old paper with a heritage of strong, independent reporting. We have made several strategic shifts to better serve our audience and community while ensuring financial sustainability. These changes include:
- A gradual shift to a digital-first publication strategy.
- A strong emphasis on solutions reporting, surfacing and investigating potential responses to the challenges facing Jefferson County
- Focus on five “tentpole” issues that drive enterprise reporting
- Online and offline engagement activities that augment the paper’s solutions reporting, catalyzing constructive and inclusive public discourse that points the community toward action
We're looking for someone who is passionate about local news. This is a "Swiss Army knife" role: The hire will report and write stories, produce visuals, and create content for our website and social media. This position reports to our editor.
We are looking for someone to work 10 to 20 hours per week through the academic year; the exact number is flexible, depending on your schedule. The reporter will cover some community events at night, and a few on weekends. We'll also expect this person to spend some time in the communities developing relationships and story ideas.
This is a great entry-level opportunity to gain real-world journalism experience, and to become part of the fabric of rural communities.
Interested? Send a letter explaining why, along with your resume, to Keith Hammonds, keith@boulder-monitor.com
