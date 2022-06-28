Elkhorn State Park, besides being Montana’s smallest state park, is a ghost town — almost. During its silver-mining peak in the 1880s, Elkhorn bustled with 2,500 residents; a handful of people live there now.
If you are lucky, you will visit on a still day. From the parking area, you’ll walk by a dilapidated wood structure and the rusting remains of an old truck. It would feel too planned in any other place — like an architect was designing the perfect ghost town — but this is the real deal.
Almost all of the old structures, some with signs explaining their former use, are privately owned and used for residences. There are two you can enter: Fraternity Hall and Gillian Hall stand high above the surrounding buildings.
In Fraternity Hall, you will be drawn to the windows and into the gentle light that cascades onto the worn wooden floors. Looking through those windows, you can see the smaller buildings huddled together and seemingly more alive than they were when you walked past. From inside Fraternity Hall, you can — if only for a second — pretend the town is still vibrating with life.
Just up the road by foot or car is Elkhorn Cemetery. Many markers, some for children, bear dates between 1889-90, when a diphtheria epidemic swept the town. Like the town below, there is an eerie peace to this place.
To reach Elkhorn, head south on Highway 69 from Boulder about 6 miles, then turn left at a well marked turn off. Cross over the Boulder River, then turn right. At all other junctions, keep left and travel about 12 miles.
Elkhorn is one of two old mining towns outside of Boulder. Comet, first mined in 1880, is located up High Ore road, just ten miles west of the city and six miles northeast of Basin. Comet was mined primarily for lead, zinc, iron, copper, silver and gold, making it one of the richest mines in the district.
