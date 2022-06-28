Gold Junction Presents (GJP), a Whitehall non-profit working to bring arts and cultural events to the area, once again brings two film series to the Star Theatre over the summer. Both are free to the public, though donations to make these events possible are strongly encouraged.
The Family Adventure series, held Wednesdays at 1 PM, will explore how cultural elements are displayed in films of all kinds, including "Sing," "The Lego Movie," "The Land Before Time," "The Muppet Movie," "Space Jam," "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," "Balto," and "Batman: Mask of Phantasm." The Family Adventure Series runs June 8 – July 27, 2022.
The western series will expand on the 2021 series of Montana-made films, which included The Missouri Breaks, Little Big Man, Heaven’s Gate, and a River Runs Through It. This year's movies, which will screen on Thursdays at 6:30 pm, include the classics "Rio Bravo," "The Rounders," "Blazing Saddles," "Jeremiah Johnson," "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," and "Pale Rider." The screenings run July 7 to August 11.
If you would like to suggest a film series or get involved in any way with Gold Junction Presents, email goldjunctionpresents@gmail.com or visit www.goldjunctionpresents.com. GJP is proud to bring the film series, Beats & Eats, Shakespeare in the Park, the Screams Come True Haunted House and Hay Maze, and many more events to the area.
