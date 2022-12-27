In the fall of 2018, my husband Keith broached the idea of buying The Monitor. He had spent his career in journalism, and we had owned a home in Ravalli County for years. Though we both had demanding in-person full-time jobs in New York, he seemed undaunted by publishing a paper from afar, and when asked if I could manage its finances, I thought, “how hard can it be?”
A lot harder than I’d imagined, as it turned out. Then, to our eternal gratitude, Candace responded to our help-wanted ad for an office manager. What a blessing that turned out to be.
Jackie Dyer
As office manager of The Monitor, Candace not only looked after the newspaper’s business, she looked after its editor (at least while it was me). I didn’t ask her to, but I came to understand it was an expression of her kind and selfless nature.
It wasn’t only that she invited me into her home to celebrate holidays with her family and friends. She screened my calls and took messages out of a concern for my workload and knowing when I needed to focus on whatever task was at my hand. She also regularly returned from the Sweet Spot – or the bank when it was bake sale time – with a treat for me.
Candace also looked after my dog Penny. Many times, I glanced up from my computer screen to see Candace snapping on Penny’s harness, and her coat in winter, to take her outside (this, too, Candace did unasked). Each time this happened Penny vigorously wagged her tail, causing her entire body to shake and Candace to exclaim sweetly: “Penny, you’re a little wiggle worm!”
Candace was slight in build but big in presence, in her own quiet way. The many hours I worked alone in the newsroom made me grateful for when her hours coincided with mine. Even when we were quietly going about our work, I was glad she was there, and it was clear that many of The Monitor’s customers felt the same way. She was a good person, and I miss her.
John Blodgett
Candace wasn’t afraid of my arriving from Virginia just as the pandemic erupted in early 2020 — despite her vulnerable condition. I attributed it to her growing up in North Dakota, which I found fascinating — what a forbidding and cold place for her ancestors to settle. They must have been hardy and stoic – just as Candace was.
I remember her upper Midwest accent, with its long O sound — as in, snooooow. I still have her handwritten recipe for refrigerator pickles that she shared, and when I make them, I think of her.
Candace loved her sons, her grandson and her dogs, and she spoke of them often. She was patient with customers who came to the office or called on the phone, and I’m sure they appreciated her diligence. She was also a good listener when I had something to discuss — either an issue with a story or something personal.
Candace was a joy to work with, and I only wish she had been in the office every day of the week rather than part-time. Candace made Boulder far less lonely every day I was with her. I think of her often and hope she’s in a good place.
Diana McFarland
I came across Candace’s original job application the other day. Among other things, she highlighted her ability to work well with others: “Let’s face it,” she wrote, “we don’t always like the people we work with, as some customers/clients can be very challenging.”
Yes…but: Candace liked everyone. At least, that’s how she made people feel; she listened to you not to be gracious (thought she was that), but because she cared. When you came into our office, you made a new friend.
When Candace and I spoke, we talked business — subscriptions, postage, administrative processes — and about the occasional challenging customer. And we talked about her cancer and treatment: She fell ill early in 2020, but kept working for more than another year — because that’s what tough North Dakotan women, taught by tough North Dakotan nuns, do. She was convinced, as she always said, that “I’m going to beat this.”
Every time we spoke, she ended our call — as I suspect she did with most — by instructing, “You take care, Keith!” in a way that felt like it came deep from her heart. Like I was the one who needed care. Like we all do.
Our last call was different. She was tired, and she was considering cutting short her treatment. She missed being at home; she wanted to see her garden in the spring. She hinted that maybe she wouldn’t be beating this, after all. We agreed to get together the next time I was in town. And she said, as we parted: “You take care, Keith!”
Keith Hammonds
