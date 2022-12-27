Charlotte was an architect, political activist, photographer, and teacher. She was born on Baltimore, MD, graduating from Howard High and, then, from the Illinois Institute of Technology with BA in Architecture and Masters of Design.
She worked as an architect and draftsman, and taught photography at Malcom X College in Chicago before fulfilling a lifelong dream of moving west. In Bozeman, she was a tenured professor in the School of Film and Photography at Montana State University for over 20 years. A significant portfolio of Charlotte’s photographic works remains and is being assessed for a future public display.
Charlotte’s passionate advocacy for peace, social justice, and a healthy environment shaped her own life and inspired her students, family, and friends. A lifelong Democrat, she never missed a peace demonstration and regularly voiced her opinion to her elected representatives. She generously supported environmental and social justice organizations.
She loved the outdoors and was an avid skier, hiker, and bicyclist. A regular attendee at music events, Charlotte sang in several women’s choruses, and played the saxophone. She loved her four-leggeds, caring for her pals over the years: Skippy, Kisser, Flash, Ebony, Perra, and, recently, Ginger.
Charlotte lived in Boulder for 10 years. She died peacefully of heart failure on Sept. 20 in the company of family and friends at Livingston Healthcare Hospital after a long struggle with effects of cavernous angiomas. A memorial celebration is planned at the Missouri Headwaters Park for spring, 2023; to receive notice of the event call (406) 451-3859.
