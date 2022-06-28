“A Fair of the Heart,” the Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo, is affordable family fun with the Boulder River Carousel, live music, exhibits, food, vendors, acrobats, 4-H, animals, inflatables, and much more. The events are held in late August – for 2022, the 24th to 28th — at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds/Recreation Park one-half mile south of Boulder.
Plenty of exciting action happens at the Jefferson County NRA Rodeos – Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. Rodeo admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, and free for kids 6 and under.
Thursday’s in-county rodeo is a crowd favorite, and it’s free. Friday features a kids’ horse show and rodeo, kids’ parade, and the rodeo. Saturday events include four live bands, a rodeo parade, beef barbecue, baked goods auction, and real barn dance. Sunday’s stick horse rodeo, hunt in the hay, and puppet show finish off the weekend.
Admission to the fair is free and parking is just $2 per car. For a complete schedule and information on how to enter exhibits, go to www.jeffersonmtfairrodeo.org or call 225-4039. Follow us on Facebook at afairoftheheart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.