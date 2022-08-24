On the weekend of Aug. 12 and 13, members of the Jefferson High School class of 2002 reunited for their 20-year reunion.
“We had an amazing weekend, said Danielle Durkin. “Friday night we met at Copper Furrow Brewing to listen to Micheal Coover, a classmate, and Tyler Griffin play.”
On Saturday the group went to Dave’s 32 oz Bar, Grill and Bowl, where they spent time on the patio, listening to Banditti and playing cornhole. Trecia Barfknecht and others said Dave’s was a definite highlight.
“It was fun,” said Durkin. “I’m so glad we did it.”
